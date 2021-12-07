National

COVID-19: India adds Ghana and Tanzania to list of 'at risk' countries

India on Monday added Ghana and Tanzania to the list of "at risk" countries, passengers from where have to follow additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine measures.

The Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday that the list of "at risk" countries was updated on Monday.

Countries in Europe, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tanzania and Israel have been placed in the "at-risk" category, the Aviation Ministry noted.

Delhi had reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday with a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man, who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, testing positive.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2021 9:32:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-india-adds-ghana-and-tanzania-to-list-of-at-risk-countries/article37887544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY