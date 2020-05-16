National

Coronavirus | Important for nations to work together: PM Modi tells U.S. President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   | Photo Credit: PTI

More power to India-U.S. friendship, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in times of global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make the world healthier and free of it.

Also read: PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19

The Prime Minister was responding to a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump announcing the decision to donate ventilators to India, and the cooperation between the two countries in developing a vaccine to treat SARS-CoV-2.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He said in such times, “It’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19.”

“More power to India-U.S. friendship,” said Mr. Modi.

Also read: Coronavirus | U.S. to donate ventilators to India: Donald Trump

On Friday, Mr. Trump had tweeted about the cooperation between India and the U.S. on vaccine development and the decision of his administration to donate ventilators.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic,” Mr. Trump had said.

“We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy.”

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust had decided to allocate ₹3,100 crore for the fight against the COVID-19.

Approximately ₹2,000 crore of it will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators and ₹100 crore to support vaccine development.

