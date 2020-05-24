COVID-19: Health Ministry releases guidelines for international arrivals/domestic travel

NEW DELHI:

International passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for 14 days

All international passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for 14 days — seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health — according to the Health Ministry guidelines released on Sunday.

However, in exceptional cases and for compelling reasons such as human distress, pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by the receiving States, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days where use of Aarogya Setu app would be mandatory.

The Ministry has added that only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board or come through land borders.

“Those found to be symptomatic during screening (on return) shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol,” added the guideline.

The Ministry has also released guidelines for domestic travel (air/train/inter-State bus travel) stating that dos and dont’s shall be provided along with tickets to the travellers by the agencies concerned.

Also States/Union Territories have been asked to develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment in consultation with the Central government guidelines.

Here are the full guidelines:

