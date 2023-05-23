INSACOG has not put out weekly bulletin since March 27

May 23, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India appears to have slowed down on sequencing genomes of COVID-19 variants. The India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a multi-laboratory, multi-agency, pan-India network tasked with sequencing, and keeping an eye out for new, threatening SARS-CoV-2 variants, has not published a single bulletin since March 27.

Typically, the agency would publish reports once a week. Bulletins provide information on the circulating variants of COVID-19, states that were seeing a surge in the contagious variants and information on the whether sarscov2 variants linked to major outbreaks internationally had been found in India.

December 2022 saw four bulletins on 5,12,19 and 26, January 2023 saw bulletins on 2, 9, February saw no bulletins while March had bulletin releases on 13, 20 and the last being 27. April and up until May 23 no further information has been released to the public.

Speaking to The Hindu, a top official from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), which oversees INSACOG, said that a new bulletin is expected later this week. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, DBT, said, ”A new bulletin is expected to be out later this week.”

He said sequencing has dipped because fewer samples were being made available to network-labs from hospitals and medical colleges for sequencing (as reported cases were declining). “There are no specific variants of significant concern with XBB variants dominating,” he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that countries should not look away from COVID-19 and on May 20, launched a global network to help protect people from infectious disease threats through the power of pathogen genomics.

“The International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN) will provide a platform to connect countries and regions, improving systems for collecting and analyzing samples, using these data to drive public health decision-making, and sharing that information more broadly,’’ it said.

The Health Ministry had written to the States and Union Territories warning against letting up on surveillance measures and asking them to keep up with testing. The COVID virus is prone to evolution and has come seen in multiple arenas as co-infection with various diseases.

Data from the genome sequencing laboratories is analysed as per the field data trends to study the links (if any) between emerging genomic variants and disease trends.

The surveillance network aids in forecasting super spreader events, outbreaks and strengthens public health interventions across the country to help in breaking the chains of transmission.

Linking this data with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) data and patient’s symptoms allows a better understanding of the viral infection dynamics, morbidity and mortality trends, said INSACOG.

INSACOG is a joint programme initiated by the Union Health Ministry of Health, and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) with Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is a consortium of 54 laboratories to monitor the genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2.