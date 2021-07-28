COVID-19 guidelines extended to August 31

NEW DELHI:

States and Union Territories asked to strictly enforce norms in view of upcoming festivals

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday extended the implementation of guidelines for the management of COVID-19, in accordance with the Health Ministry’s order dated June 28, up to August 31. States and Union Territories have been asked to strictly enforce the norms in view of the upcoming festivals.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter to States and Union Territories, said there should be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Strict directions should be issued to the districts and all other concerned local authorities to take necessary measures. The officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement, Mr. Bhalla said.

Stating that there was no room for complacency, the Home Secretary said the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated. The reproduction number of the virus was hovering “just below one” but was high in some States. Strictest possible measures should be taken in the districts that were still showing high positivity rates, he said.