Assess COVID-19 risk and reopen: Centre

‘After careful analysis of local situation, relaxation in activities may be considered’

‘After careful analysis of local situation, relaxation in activities may be considered’

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the COVID-19 guidelines, issued under the Disaster Management Act, till March 31.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said in a letter to States that with a substantial decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and an overall improved situation, there was a need to assess the risks for opening economic activities.

“With a substantial decline in case positivity and in the number ofactive cases in the country, States and UTs are re-opening the activities. In view of the overall improved situation, there is a need to follow a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities,” the letter stated.

“Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious/ festival related gatherings; night curfew; operations of public transport; shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars; opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities.”

The letter emphasised on allowing all such activities with wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for COVID-19 Management.