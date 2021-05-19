Covid-19 | Govt. overseeing the supply of treatment drugs, says Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi

19 May 2021 16:58 IST

The government is monitoring the supply of various essential drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the minister noted that all drugs used in the management of COVID-19 were now available in India after ramping up production and increasing the imports.

"The availability of these drugs is being monitored by implementing a three-pronged strategy of supply chain management, demand-side management and affordability," Mr. Mandaviya noted.

The government is monitoring supply of various 'protocol drugs' like Remdesivir, Enoxaparin, MethylPrednisolone, Dexamethasone, Tocilizumab and Ivermectin, he said.

Besides, supply of other drugs like Favipiravir, Amphotericin and Apixamab is also being monitored, he added.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are coordinating with manufacturers to enhance production and getting data about current stock, current capacities, projected production for May 2021.

The minister noted that the number of plants producing Remdesivir has been increased from 20 to 60, resulting in three times more availability in just 25 days.

"Production ramped up 10 times, from 10 lakh vials a month in April 2021 to one crore a month in May 2021," Mr. Mandaviya said.

The government has also enhanced the availability of Tocilizumab injection in the country by importing 20 times more than what was being done in normal times, he said.

Besides, production of Dexamethasone (0.5 mg) tablets and injection have been ramped up, he added.

Also, production of other critical medications like Enoxaparin Injection, Methylprednisolone Injection, Ivermectin (12 mg) tablet, Favirpiravir, and Amphoterecin B Injection has been enhanced.