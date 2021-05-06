National

Covid-19 | Government issues guidelines for vaccinating aviation personnel

The Centre on Thursday issued guidelines for setting up of vaccination camps at airports for aviation personnel.

The guidelines require airport operators to tie-up with State governments or private service providers such as hospitals for setting up COVID-19 vaccination centres.

The government has also identified certain personnel to be covered on priority, including air traffic controllers,  pilots and cabin crew as well as passenger- facing staff.

The move follows a letter written by Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, last month to State governments requesting them to consider personnel involved in the aviation sector as a priority group under their vaccination programmes.

