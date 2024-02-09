ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 got mutated 223 times, effects have come down substantially: Mandaviya

February 09, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - New Delhi

He also said that COVID-19 will continue to remain like influenza and its present variants are not deadly

PTI

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Feb. 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The COVID-19 virus has mutated 223 times in the world and its harmful effects have come substantially over time, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha on February 9.

He also said that COVID-19 will continue to remain like influenza and its present variants are not deadly.

"When a virus gets mutated more than 100 times, its harmful effects get reduced. Covid also got mutated. So far, the Covid virus got mutated 223 times," he said during the Question Hour.

He said that like influenza, which hits people once or twice every year, "Covid is with us and it will remain".

"Covid sub-variants are not that deadly and there are no negative effects," he said.

Mr. Mandaviya said health is such an issue where all stake holders and countries should come together and work. "We have seen the positive results during the pandemic when we all worked together," he said.

The Minister said India has a robust medicine production infrastructure and the world has recognised this. "We are now the producer of 70% of HIV/AIDS medicines of the world. Similarly, we produce many medicines which the world considers as good," he said.

Speaker Om Birla also commented that when he was travelling in Africa, he had witnessed the demands of Indian medicines and people's admiration for it due to its effects.

Mr. Mandaviya said that due to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh is provided to the poor, 13 crore people got benefited as they have gone above the poverty level since they did not have to spend money for treatment.

Similar, during the tenure of the previous government, 5.5 crore people came under the poverty line as they had to spend a large amount of money for medical care, he said.

The minister said the Modi government is now spending 1.35% of the GDP in comparison to 1.13% spent by the earlier government.

