Coronavirus | All foreign aid allocated to States: Centre

A view of Indian Airforce MCC (C-17) Aircraft carrying 450 oxygen cylinders from the UK,early morning at Chennai Airport on May 04, 2021.   | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Cumulatively, India has received (from April 27 to May 4) 1,764 oxygen concentrators, 1,760 oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen generation plants, 450 ventilators and more than 1.35 lakh Remdesivir vials and 1.20 lakh Favipiravir strips, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

“All items received up to May 4 have been allocated to the States/institutions and substantial part of it stands delivered. This is an ongoing exercise,” it said.

India has been receiving donations since April 27 from countries including the U.K., Ireland, Romania, Russia, the UAE, the U.S., Taiwan, Kuwait, France, Thailand, Germany, Uzbekistan, Belgium, Italy, etc.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan along with Member (Health), NITI Aayog Vinod K. Paul chaired a meeting on Wednesday with Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

“Evidence suggests that the pandemic is moving eastward and a rise has been observed in the number of daily cases in these States along with rising mortality,” the Ministry said in a release.

