COVID-19: Four IndiGo crew in home observation

New Delhi

03 March 2020 22:16 IST

Four IndiGo crew members, who were on a Dubai-Bengaluru flight on February 20 with a COVID-19-infected Hyderabad resident, were under home observation since March 2, the airline said. He is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 from Telangana.

The techie had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease.

He had returned to Bengaluru on the IndiGo flight of February 20, before travelling to Hyderabad in a bus.

