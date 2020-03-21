COVID-19 | Five-day budget session of Delhi Assembly curtailed to one day

The five-day Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly will now be held on a single day on March 23 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a government official said on Saturday.
According to the original schedule, the session was to be held from March 23-27.
“The Delhi government will present its budget on March 23. On the same day, it will be passed,” the official said.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.
