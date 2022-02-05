COVID-19 | Fewer deaths reported compared to last week

BHOPAL: 02/02/2022_Health worker administering second doze of Covaxin to a girl child in Kamla Nehru School during Special Covid-19 Vaccination Drive for Children in the 15 to 18 age group, in Bhopal on Wednesday. Photo: A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu

1.06 lakh fresh infections recorded

The country recorded 1,06,953 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The total number of infections has reached 4.21 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 13.4 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Saturday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 33,538 infections on Saturday, followed by Karnataka (12,009) and Maharashtra (11,394).

On Saturday, 864 deaths were recorded in India, considerably lower than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 5,01,887.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 444 fatalities (197 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (68) and Karnataka recorded 50 deaths.

On Friday, 16 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Saturday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 6.6%.

As of Saturday, 93.3% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 71.6% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 74.1% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 95 crore first doses, 72.9 crore second doses, and 1.4 crore booster doses have been administered.