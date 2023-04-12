ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 entering endemic stage in India, cases likely to start subsiding after 10-12 days

April 12, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

No evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported

PTI

A health worker takes part in a mock drill to check preparations for the COVID-19 coronavirus facilities at a hospital in Prayagraj on April 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

COVID-19 in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, official sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low.

The current rise in COVID cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub variant of Omicron, they added.

While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6% in February this year to 35.8% in March.

However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, official sources said.

