HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19 entering endemic stage in India, cases likely to start subsiding after 10-12 days

No evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported

April 12, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A health worker takes part in a mock drill to check preparations for the COVID-19 coronavirus facilities at a hospital in Prayagraj on April 11, 2023.

A health worker takes part in a mock drill to check preparations for the COVID-19 coronavirus facilities at a hospital in Prayagraj on April 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

COVID-19 in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, official sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low.

ALSO READ
Is COVID-19 becoming endemic?

Also Read | COVID-19 endemic stage two years away, Yale School of Medicine study suggests

The current rise in COVID cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub variant of Omicron, they added.

While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6% in February this year to 35.8% in March.

However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, official sources said.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.