COVID-19 entering endemic stage in India, cases likely to start subsiding after 10-12 days

April 12, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

COVID-19 in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, official sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low.

Also Read | COVID-19 endemic stage two years away, Yale School of Medicine study suggests

The current rise in COVID cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub variant of Omicron, they added.

While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6% in February this year to 35.8% in March.

However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, official sources said.