COVID-19 death tally goes up to seven in Bihar

Bihar on Wednesday reported its seventh death from COVID-19 pandemic, with 908 persons found to be positive.

A 56-year-old woman from the Alamganj area in Patna tested positive on May 10. She was admitted to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital on May 8. She was also ailing from carcinoma of the gallbladder, obstructive jaundice, acute renal failure, sepsis and multi organ failure.

State Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar tweeted: “7th death of COVID-19 positive patient at NMCH, 56 years old female from Patna”, with details of her medical history and admission to the hospital. “She has no travel or contact history but tested COVID-19 positive on May 10,” he said.

The previous six COVID-19 patients who had died in the State were from Patna, Munger, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Sasaram and East Champaran districts. On Tuesday, Bihar had reported the highest number of 130 COVID-19 positive cases in a single day. Now, all 38 districts of the State have been affected by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, 29 positive cases were reported from Buxar, Nawada, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Rohtas, Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts, taking the total tally to 908 in the State. As many as 390 people have recovered so far, while 483 cases are active. From May 4, a total of 374 people were found to have been infected, out of which 355 are migrants.

‘A week’s time’

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked officials to complete the process of bringing migrants back in a week’s time and conduct as many as 10,000 sample testing in a day. These days, only 1,800 samples are being tested at the seven laboratories in the State. Till Wednesday, a total of 39,918 samples were tested in Bihar.

Meanwhile, migrant workers continue arriving in Bihar by trains and buses. On Wednesday, 24 trains carrying over 30,000 passengers reached different stations in the State.