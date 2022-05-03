COVID-19 | Daily cases rise to 3,157, positivity up at 1.07%

A healthworker shows samples after conducting COVID-19 tests, as coronavirus cases rise, at a school in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 03, 2022 00:19 IST

Case fatality rate stands at 1.22%; the 26 new fatalities include 21 from Kerala, two from Odisha and one each from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

India’s COVID positivity rate (CPR) went past 1% again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

This has pushed the country’s overall COVID-19 tally to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths.

The number of active cases rose by 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

At 1.07%, the daily positivity rate went past 1% again after a little over two months, the Ministry said. It was at 1.11% on February 27. The weekly positivity rate was 0.7%.

Positivity rate refers to percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that returned positive result. A higher positivity rate means higher transmission rate of the virus.

26 fatalities

Of the latest 26 fatalities, 21 are from Kerala alone. Odisha saw two deaths, while Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal reported one death each.

The active cases constitute 0.05% of the total infections. The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%, the Health Ministry said. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.