COVID-19 | Daily case spike continues despite holding fewer tests

CHENNAI

17 January 2022 23:12 IST

At 17.7%, test positivity rate the highest in the ongoing wave

India recorded 2,32,760 COVID-19 cases on Monday, a 40% increase compared to a week ago. The number of infections has reached 3.74 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 17-lakh mark.

On Sunday, 13.13 lakh tests were conducted, a 21% decline from the day before. Cases increased on Monday, despite the reduction in tests. As a result, the test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) continued its ascent and reached 17.7%, the highest in the ongoing wave.

Maharashtra recorded 31,111 cases on Monday, the most for any State, followed by Karnataka (27,156) and Tamil Nadu (23,433).

Advertising

Advertising

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Monday. However, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Jharkhand and Tripura had not yet released data for the day.

While 89.7% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, 64.9% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 48.4% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 91,41,91,708 first doses, 66,07,95,449 second doses and 49,35,439 booster doses have been administered across the country.

On Monday, 300 deaths were recorded in India, slightly lesser than the average levels recorded in the last week.

Kerala reported the most deaths at 72, followed by West Bengal (33) and Maharashtra and Delhi (24 each).

West Bengal registered 9,385 new infections but the case positivity rate dropped to 26.4%. Over the past few days, the State has recorded more than 20,000 infections and the case positivity rate had crossed 30%.

Even as the fresh infections have reduced, the State recorded 33 deaths in the past 24 hours. The percentage of occupancy in COVID-19 beds stands at 6.38%. The active COVID-19 cases were 1,58,623.

The State government also issued additional relaxations allowing gyms to open with 50% capacity “provided staff and users are fully vaccinated or are RTPCR negative”.

“Jatra shall be allowed in a very restricted manner up to 9 p.m. only with 50% of capacity in an outdoor venue and in case of an indoor venue with a maximum of 200 people or 50% of the capacity whichever is lower,” it said.

The West Bengal government has also allowed “outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes” with adherence of physical distancing and COVID-appropriate protocols. The organisers of the Kolkata Book Fair held a meeting with officials on postponement of the event. The fair is scheduled to be held in the last week of January.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,108 cases when 22,882 samples were tested. The test positivity rate was at 17.95%, the highest in the past 233 days since May 30, 2021.

The tally of active cases rose to 30,182, the figure tripling in just six days, with an average of 4,500 cases reported in the past five days. Chittoor and Visakhapatnam together accounted for over 44% of the active cases.

Telangana reported 2,447 cases on Monday with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounting for 1,112 cases. The State’s active case pool now has 22,197 patients.

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continued its exponential rise on Monday too, logging 22,946 cases, when 69,373 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool, which had just 19,021 cases on January 2, has shot up to 1,21,458 cases as on Monday, in a space of just 15 days.

Of the active cases, 5,057 are being treated in hospitals. On Monday alone, 711 persons were admitted to hospitals.

The Health Department’s data say during January 10-16, new cases increased by 182% (60,161 cases), while active cases increased by 160% (67,495) in comparison to the previous week. Hospitalisations increased by 41% and the ICU occupancy by 21%.

West Bengal registered 9,385 infections in the past 24 hours and the case positivity rate showed a drop to 26.43 %.

Since the past few days, when the State had recorded more than 20,000 new cases, the test positivity rate had crossed 30%

The active case pool on Monday had 1,58,623 patients. Only 6.38% of the COVID beds are occupied.

Even when there was a dip in new cases, 33 new deaths were reported in the State.

Maharashtra logged 31,111 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths on Monday .

Mumbai, which accounts for a chunk of the State’s case load, reported 5,956 cases much lower than the 7,895 cases reported on Sunday.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Assam, with 6,982 infections detected when 64,919 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate has risen to 10.76%.

The State reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Since January 1, 53 such deaths have been reported.

Kamrup (Metro) district, mostly comprising Guwahati, recorded the highest caseload of 1,491 cases.