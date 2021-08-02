National

COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 9

The Goa government on August 1 extended till August 9 the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the State.

The previous curfew deadline was scheduled to end on August 2.

The administration issued the extension order, in which it said that all the COVID-19-related curbs will continue in the State and no fresh relaxation has been granted.

The coastal State on August 1 reported 59 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death, taking the tally to 1,71,205 and the toll to 3,148, the health department said.


