National

COVID-19 | Curbs imposed in Srinagar after detection of first case

Commuters are stopped by security force personnel after the government imposed restriction on movement as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Srinagar on March 19, 2020.

Commuters are stopped by security force personnel after the government imposed restriction on movement as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Srinagar on March 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

All exams have been cancelled; public transport has been halted.

The Srinagar administration on March 19 imposed restrictions on the movement of locals and halted public transport, a day after a 65-year-old woman was detected as the first person who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kashmir region.

These restrictions saw concertina wires being set up on the main roads leading to Srinagar’s Khanyar, the area where the patient hails from. Many parts of the commercial hub Lal Chowk also witnessed regulation of traffic by a huge deployment of security personnel.

Locals said they were facing a lockdown as the security forces were not allowing them to move around freely.

“Restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar city for containment of any likely spread of Coronavirus. Medical teams are following SOP. There will be initial problems for a day or so. The administration will ensure effective services and supplies. Please stay at home,” said Shahid Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

The authorities have urged all residents who might have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive case in Srinagar “to report to their nearest health facilities or contact the control room in Srinagar”.

“The restrictions on public gatherings, assembly and movement in many areas are aimed at avoiding spread of any likely cases,” said Mr Choudhary.

Parvaiz Koul, Department of Internal and Pulmonary Medicine, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), said, “People should avoid visiting hospitals and unnecessary stretching of facilities. No social gathering like visiting families. It seems we are in for a long haul”.

All examinations have been cancelled in Srinagar. Public transport has been stopped as a precautionary measure. Thin traffic was observed on the roads in the city. J&K has four positive cases of COVID-19.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 12:14:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-curbs-imposed-in-srinagar-after-detection-of-first-case/article31106377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY