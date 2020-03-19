COVID-19 | Curbs imposed in Srinagar after detection of first case

The Srinagar administration on March 19 imposed restrictions on the movement of locals and halted public transport, a day after a 65-year-old woman was detected as the first person who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kashmir region.

These restrictions saw concertina wires being set up on the main roads leading to Srinagar’s Khanyar, the area where the patient hails from. Many parts of the commercial hub Lal Chowk also witnessed regulation of traffic by a huge deployment of security personnel.

Locals said they were facing a lockdown as the security forces were not allowing them to move around freely.

“Restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar city for containment of any likely spread of Coronavirus. Medical teams are following SOP. There will be initial problems for a day or so. The administration will ensure effective services and supplies. Please stay at home,” said Shahid Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

The authorities have urged all residents who might have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive case in Srinagar “to report to their nearest health facilities or contact the control room in Srinagar”.

“The restrictions on public gatherings, assembly and movement in many areas are aimed at avoiding spread of any likely cases,” said Mr Choudhary.

Parvaiz Koul, Department of Internal and Pulmonary Medicine, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), said, “People should avoid visiting hospitals and unnecessary stretching of facilities. No social gathering like visiting families. It seems we are in for a long haul”.

All examinations have been cancelled in Srinagar. Public transport has been stopped as a precautionary measure. Thin traffic was observed on the roads in the city. J&K has four positive cases of COVID-19.