COVID-19: CRPF headquarters shut for sanitisation after driver tests positive

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters at CGO complex in South Delhi was shut for sanitisation after a driver attached to one of the offices tested COVID-19 positive.
A CRPF spokesperson said that the headquarters would be closed till the sanitisation task was completed.
The headquarters houses the office of the Director General and other senior rank officers.
Earlier, 135 CRPF personnel tested positive at Mayur Vihar camp in East Delhi.
The driver used to ferry CRPF employees working at the headquarters to their homes. He was in quarantine since he showed symptoms two to three days ago, the results came on Saturday evening. He was staying at a CRPF accommodation and the personnel living with him have also been quarantined.
