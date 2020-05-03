National

COVID-19: CRPF headquarters shut for sanitisation after driver tests positive

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to an officer who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 29, 2020.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to an officer who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

He used to ferry CRPF employees working at the headquarters to their homes and was in quarantine since he showed symptoms two to three days ago

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters at CGO complex in South Delhi was shut for sanitisation after a driver attached to one of the offices tested COVID-19 positive.

A CRPF spokesperson said that the headquarters would be closed till the sanitisation task was completed.

The headquarters houses the office of the Director General and other senior rank officers.

Earlier, 135 CRPF personnel tested positive at Mayur Vihar camp in East Delhi.

The driver used to ferry CRPF employees working at the headquarters to their homes. He was in quarantine since he showed symptoms two to three days ago, the results came on Saturday evening. He was staying at a CRPF accommodation and the personnel living with him have also been quarantined.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 12:51:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-crpf-headquarters-shut-for-sanitisation-after-driver-tests-positive/article31493760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY