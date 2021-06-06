COVID-19 count in India lowest in 60 days

New Delhi

06 June 2021 10:40 IST

Tthe daily positivity rate has further declined to 5.62%.

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 6.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest after around 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also, 20,36,311 tests were conducted on June 5 taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,47,46,522, while the daily positivity has further declined to 5.62%. It has been less than 10% for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.54%. The active cases have reduced to 14,77,799 comprising 5.13% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.67%. A net decline of 77,449 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 24 consecutive days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,69,84,781, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.20%, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.