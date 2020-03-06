COVID-19: CISF postpones anniversary celebrations; CRPF delays March 8 event

New Delhi

06 March 2020

The main event in Ghaziabad was to be presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials of the security establishment; a fresh decision will be taken based on a review of the prevailing situation of the disease

The CISF has postponed its anniversary parade and related celebrations scheduled for next week across the country, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday.

The main event of a mega parade and martial drills display, involving thousands of troops and their families, was to take place on March 13 at a Central Industrial Security Force camp in Ghaziabad near here to mark the 51st Establishment Day of the force.

All the formations of the force in the country also hold various events to mark the day, albeit on a smaller scale as compared to the main event.

“The CISF day parade in Ghaziabad and related events to be held all across the country on March 13 have been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak,” a senior official said.

“The decision has been taken after receiving directions in this context from the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs),” he added.

An order issued by the paramilitary force said the event was being cancelled due to “administrative reasons and until further orders.”

Troops from all over the country converge here for the main event and are hosted at various camps of the force in the National Capital Region (NCR), with elaborate measures made for their stay and meals.

Such gatherings were thought better to be avoided, another official said.

The 1.62-lakh personnel strong CISF is mandated as the national civil aviation security force and it also guards major nuclear power and aerospace installations of the country.

The main event in Ghaziabad was to be presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials of the security establishment.

A fresh decision will be taken based on a review of the prevailing situation of the disease, the official said.

In a similar decision, the CRPF has also postponed an event scheduled to be held at the India Gate in the national capital to mark the International Women’s Day on March 8, in the wake of the coronavirus-combat measures.

As the event involved participation of hundreds of force personnel and locals, the event at the India Gate has been postponed, an official said.

With these cancellations, the CRPF anniversary parade scheduled to be held later this month in Gurgaon near here is also uncertain.

The event will involve thousands of troops and their family members like the CISF event.

A senior official said no decision has been taken for either postponing or cancelling the CRPF event as of now.