National

COVID-19 | Chidambaram calls for immediate lockdown of all towns, cities for 2-4 weeks

Congress leader P. Chidambaram arrives wearing a mask at the Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram arrives wearing a mask at the Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on March 19 called for an immediate lockdown of all towns and cities for 2-4 weeks to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidambaram said since ICMR’s random sample testing has revealed that there is no community transmission of coronavirus (Stage 3) so far, this is the moment to announce a temporary lockdown and contain the disease at Stage 2.

Some States that are ahead of the Central government should go ahead and lockdown their towns and cities, he said.

“After WHO Director General’s statement yesterday, there should be no hesitation in ordering an immediate lockdown of all our towns and cities for 2-4 weeks,” he said.

The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the coronavirus was an “enemy against humanity”, as the number of people infected in the global pandemic soared past 200,000.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 2:12:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-chidambaram-calls-for-immediate-lockdown-of-all-towns-cities-for-2-4-weeks/article31107021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY