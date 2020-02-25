COVID-19: Chartered flight to bring back Indians on cruise ship off Japan coast

A chartered flight is being arranged to repatriate Indians on board cruise ship Diamond Princess, docked off the Japan coast, according to information released by the India Embassy in Japan on Tuesday.

Only those Indian who have not tested positive for the COVID-19 will be brought back. This even as the number of infected Indians on the vessel rose to 14 with two new cases.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship when it docked at the Yokohama port, near Tokyo, on February 3.

“A chartered flight is being arranged to repatriate Indian nationals on board Diamond Princess, provided they have (a) consented, (b) not tested positive for COVID-19, (c) cleared by the medical team,” the Indian mission had tweeted on Tuesday.

“An email advisory to this effect, with details, has been sent to them,” it said.