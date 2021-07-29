COVID-19: Centre rushes high-level team to Kerala after sharp spike in cases

Central team to support the State in effective public health interventions for the management of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry on Thursday decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management in view of the significantly enhanced number of daily cases being reported there.

The Ministry said in a release that a six-member Central team to Kerala would be headed by Dr. S.K. Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control. The team would reach Kerala on Friday and visit a few districts.

It would work closely with the State Health Department, take stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported.

Kerala with an active case load of 1.54 lakh is contributing 37.1% of the total active cases in the country, with a growth rate of 1.41 in the last seven days. Average daily cases being reported in the State are above 17,443. The State has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93% cumulatively and 11.97% weekly. Six districts are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity.