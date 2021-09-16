COVID-19 cases showing a declining trend across India, says govt.

‘But Mizoram remained a State of concern’

New COVID-19 cases have reduced overall across India and even in Kerala, but Mizoram remained a State of concern, said V.K. Paul, (member) Health, Niti Aayog.

“Mizoram is a State of concern even though we are seeing a declining trend of new cases across India and even in Kerala. In the coming two to three months, we have to maintain caution against any upsurge in COVID-19 cases. We request everyone to remain careful in the coming quarter. We’re happy to see the number of cases stabilising,” he said.

Adding that during the festive season, the public should travel and celebrate safely, and adhere to vaccine acceptance and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said: “We know that the festivals are coming and a sudden increase in population density creates a conducive environment for viral spread. The need of the hour is to behave responsibly,” he added.

Presenting an overall picture of the current COVID-19 situation in India, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there was an overall decline being observed in the country. “Weekly positivity is less than 3% for the eleventh consecutive week. Currently, there is only one State with over one lakh active cases.”

“States and Union Territories such as Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa and Himachal Pradesh have registered 100% vaccine coverage of the first dose for its over 18 years of age population. Overall, 20% of the population over 18 is fully vaccinated,” he said.

Mr. Bhushan added that 3,631 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants were available for medical oxygen, while 1,595 had been commissioned.

Speaking about the rise in dengue cases in certain parts of the country, he said water gets accumulated after the monsoons, which leads to the birth of Aedes mosquitoes that are responsible for dengue outbreaks. “Source reduction is done in all States every year. We have received reports of dengue outbreaks in Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam. There are set guidelines that are being followed,” he said.