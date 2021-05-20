COVID-19 cases rising in smaller States: Harsh Vardhan

The Minister asked these States to focus on increasing testing in a timely manner and upgrade the health infrastructure

Smaller States are showing an upward trend in new COVID-19 cases and there is a need to be cautious about this, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday.

He was interacting with Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and the eight States of the North-eastern Region.

The Minister asked these States to focus on increasing testing in a timely manner and upgrade the health infrastructure. He reiterated the need to focus on peri-urban and rural areas significantly, noted a release issued by the Health Ministry on Wednesday. He said the government aimed to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all adults by end of the year.