National

COVID-19 cases in WB cross 2.80 lakh

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 3,455 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,80,504. Active cases have risen to 28,361, while the recovery rate has improved to 87.97%.

With 58 deaths, the toll has surged to 5,376. Kolkata reported 18 deaths, taking its toll to 1,817. Twelve more deaths pushed the toll in North 24 Parganas to 1,206. Seven deaths in Howrah raised the cumulative death toll to 600.

Kolkata recorded 758 new cases, pushing its tally to 61,366, while 728 cases took the case load in North 24 Parganas to 56,364.

Of the COVID-19 deaths recorded so far in the State, 84.9% (4,565) of victims had comorbidities.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2020 11:39:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-cases-in-wb-cross-280-lakh/article32797731.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story