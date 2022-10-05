Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 33,318

Out of 17 deaths, Kerala reported 9 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

PTI New Delhi
October 05, 2022 10:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A health worker administers a dose of Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 to a beneficiary in the age group of 12 to 14 years at Thripunithura Taluk Hospital, Ernakulam, Kerala. File photo | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

ADVERTISEMENT

India recorded 2,468 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,46,01,934, while the active cases declined to 33,318, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The death toll climbed to 5,28,733 with 17 more fatalities, which included nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the Ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the Ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A decline of 1,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.32 per cent, according to the Ministry.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,39,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

About 219 cr. vaccine doses administered so far

According to the Health Ministry, 218.83 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

Apart from the 9 deaths reported in Kerala, the eight other fatalities reported in the past 24 hours included two from Maharashtra, and one each from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the data showed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coronavirus
government health care
vaccines
emergency planning

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app