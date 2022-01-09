COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 1.59 lakh new cases in 24 hours

Daily positivity rate up at 10.21%; 89 lakh doses of vaccines administered

The upward trend in new COVID-19 cases, active cases and positivity rate continued on Sunday, with the country reporting 1.59 lakh new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 5.90 lakh, according to a Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry statement.

While the daily positivity rate was 10.21%, an increase from 9.28% on Saturday, the weekly positivity rate stood at 6.77%, the Ministry data showed. A total of 40,863 patients had recovered in the previous 24 hour-period.

On the vaccination front, 89 lakh doses were administered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of doses given so far to 151.57 crore. Cases of the Omicron variant, which is much more transmissible than earlier variants, reached 3,623, according to the Health Ministry.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,257 COVID-19 infections and two deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The single-day tally crossed 1,000 for the first time in 101 days since October 1, 2021. At 3.27%, the positivity rate of the 38,479 samples tested in the past day was also the highest in the past 180 days. The number of active cases tripled in just five days from 1,848 on January 5 to 4,774 on Sunday.

For the first time in months, many districts reported more than 100 new infections in a day. Chittoor reported 254 infections. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (196), Anantapur (138), Krishna (117), Guntur (104), Nellore (103), East Godavari (93), Vizianagaram (83), Srikakulam (55), Prakasam (40), Kurnool (29), West Godavari (25) and Kadapa (20).

In Bihar, 25 new cases of the Omicron variant were recorded on Sunday. Earlier, one case of Omicron was confirmed in Patna. The number of active cases in Bihar till January 8 was 12,311, with Patna considered the worst-affected district registering 7,072 cases.

Over 350 doctors and medical staff in the State have been tested COVID-19 positive. Most of the doctors infected with the pandemic disease are from Patna-based Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. Some staff of a private airline at Patna airport too tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

In Gujarat, the COVID-19 case count increased by 6,275, while 1,263 patients recovered. Active cases reached 27,913, out of which 26 patients were on ventilator support.

Kerala’s COVID-19 graph was on a slow rise and on Sunday, the State reported 6,238 new cases with 54,108 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. With the increase in new cases, the number of patients in the State’s active case pool has risen to 34,902, of whom, 2,538 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State. Between January 2-8, new cases went up by 82% in comparison to the previous week.

New hospitalisations in Kerala on Sunday was 261, while 2,390 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State showed a nominal increase and stands at 435 cases, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support showed a slight increase to 157 on Sunday.

Odisha approached 5,000 COVID-19 infections per day when the State reported a jump of over 1,000 cases in 24 hours to 4,714 new cases on Sunday. As many as 4,714 persons tested positive for coronavirus, registering 28.13% growth in cases in a single day. Khordha district, the epicentre of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, reported 1,619 cases — 34.34% of State’s total cases reported on Sunday.

Odisha’s active case count was 16,117 cases, of whom 15,640 patients were being treated in home isolation. “The present trend shows that around 97% of the patients can be managed without actual hospitalisation. Only around 3% of the available beds, 11% of the ICUs and 3% of the ventilators are being used,” the government said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 7,695 new cases and four deaths, taking the total active cases to 25,974.