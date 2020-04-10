COVID-19 | BSF told to suspend border passes for Bangladesh, Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked to suspend all passes given to farmers to tend to crops, especially along the densely populated Bangladesh border, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The border guarding force is in a fix as the West Bengal government is yet to issue guidelines restricting the movement of farmers as the harvest season is on.

Following the directions issued by the Union Home Ministry to “not allow a single Bangladeshi” to enter India, the BSF on Friday wrote to the State government to address the issue as there was a lot of resistance among the local people.

The Ministry has also asked the States to maintain “appropriate vigil on social media” against the circulation of objectionable content, the communication adds.

Security review

Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the border security arrangements along Pakistan and Bangladesh borders through video conferencing on Thursday. He spoke to around 50 officials in the field. A senior government official said the BSF had been asked to suspend all kind of passes given to people dwelling along the border and who cross the border gates or zero line to attend to their fields. Cultivation is allowed in the open area beyond the fences and up to the zero line or international boundary.

The topography in some areas along the border is such that the zero line passes through the houses of villagers, one part in India and the other in Bangladesh. There are around 60 villages in North, South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts of South Bengal located right up to the zero line. Only 42% of the area is fenced owing to the riverine and complex land boundary.

“The district officials in West Bengal say they have not received any written communication from the State government, so they cannot issue any order. But to implement the Minstry’s directions, we have moved the personnel right up to the border and are also sensitising people to not let Bangladeshis enter their homes as they might be COVID carriers,” a senior BSF official told The Hindu.

India had sealed all its land borders on March 23. India shares 4096.7 km border with Bangladesh and 3323 km border with Pakistan.

In the meeting with BSF officials, Mr. Shah directed that vigil on the border may be intensified.

In another communication, the Ministry directed the States and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance with lockdown measures and not to allow any social or religious gathering or procession.