COVID-19 boost for GSI’s training institute

02 December 2020 18:02 IST

Hyderabad-based GSITI saw more than 200% increase in its training programmes over the average figure during pre-pandemic years

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for the Geological Survey of India’s training programme.

The Hyderabad-based Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), India’s premier centre for geo-scientific training, recorded more than 15,000 participants in 140 training programmes in digital mode from April-October.

This translated into more than 200% increase of participants over the maximum figure of 5,000 during “normal” years prior to the pandemic, GSI officials said.

The GSITI has been imparting such training for developing the skills of academicians, geologists and engineers engaged in earth science, mining, drilling and associated activities.

The participants in GSITI’s programmes included employees from PSUs such as Coal India Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Oil India Limited, and the National Mineral Development Corporation besides Central and State government departments.

“We have also undertaken a special drive following an order from the Ministry of Mines to impart online trainings to the faculty, research scholars and postgraduate students of various academic institutions including IITs (Indian Institute of Technology), NITs (National Institute of Technology) and universities. We have provided training on an array of geo-scientific themes for participants from 243 academic institutions across India,” a spokesperson said from GSI’s headquarters in Kolkata.

The GSI was set up in 1851 primarily to find coal deposits for the Railways. Over the years, it has attained the status of a geo-scientific organisation of international repute.

The GSITI was established 44 years ago.