COVID-19 | BEL to make 30,000 ventilators within two months: Defence Ministry

Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL), on the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has taken up manufacture and supply of 30,000 ventilators within two months for Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the country, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday. In addition, another DPSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is also developing a ventilator which is to be tested soon.

“BEL is likely to start manufacturing of ventilators between April 20-24, 2020. As per tentative schedule, BEL is expected to manufacture 5,000 units in April, 10,000 in May and 15,000 in June 2020. It is also making efforts to indigenise these components with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO),” the Ministry said in a statement. The design of these ventilators was originally developed by DRDO and was improved upon by Skanray of Mysore, which collaborated with BEL.

Separately, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is working with a private start-up in Pune to develop a prototype of ventilator which is likely to be tested and certified by the first week of May. The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), too, has taken up repairs of ventilators in addition to manufacturing 5,870 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the statement added.