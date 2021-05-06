COVID-19 assistance continues to pour in from abroad

New Delhi

06 May 2021 04:51 IST

Navy brings 54 tonnes of liquid oxygen from Bahrain, Germany to set up massive oxygen plant in Delhi

A 500-bed COVID-19 hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow was opened on Wednesday.

Navy ship INS Talwar entered the New Mangalore port with 54 tonnes of liquid oxygen from Bahrain, while more ships are on their way with emergency supplies from friendly countries, the Navy said. “Nine warships have been diverted to various ports in the region extending from Kuwait in the West to Singapore in the East,” said Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M.S. Pawar.

Advertising

Advertising