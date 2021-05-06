National

COVID-19 assistance continues to pour in from abroad

A 500-bed COVID-19 hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow was opened on Wednesday.

Navy ship INS Talwar entered the New Mangalore port with 54 tonnes of liquid oxygen from Bahrain, while more ships are on their way with emergency supplies from friendly countries, the Navy said. “Nine warships have been diverted to various ports in the region extending from Kuwait in the West to Singapore in the East,” said Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M.S. Pawar.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 4:56:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-assistance-continues-to-pour-in-from-abroad/article34494262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY