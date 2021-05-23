Covid-19 | Anxiety, depression top concerns on govt. helpline amid second wave

NEW DELHI

23 May 2021 18:55 IST

26,047 calls received at Social Justice Ministry’s mental health call centres

Anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress have been among the most common problems reported by callers to the Social Justice Ministry’s mental health helpline, with many States seeing an increase in calls during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

According to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) data, a total of 26,047 calls were received by the KIRAN helpline till April 30 from September 16, 2020. While the number of calls overall saw a decrease from March (3,617) to April (3,371), there was an increase in some States, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, where the number of calls more than doubled from 73 in March to 170 in April.

A senior official from one of the regional centres of the helpline, who wished not to be named, said most of the callers in the past month had raised concerns regarding the second wave of the pandemic after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The official added that the increase in calls could be partially due to the helpline being promoted as a COVID-19-related mental health resource during the second wave in the region.

While most callers had concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation, some also enquired about vaccination and emergency services, the official said.

The helpline — 1800-599-0019 — was launched by the Social Justice Ministry on September 7, 2020 as a mental health rehabilitation service. Callers are counselled first and are connected with psychiatrists and other experts depending on the need.

The majority of the callers had been men and in the age-group of 15 to 40 years, the Ministry’s report on its functioning from September 16, 2020 to January 15, 2021 had said.