Covid-19 | Allow Public Accounts Committee to discuss vaccination policy, says Adhir

New Delhi

14 May 2021 02:26 IST

It should be allowed to discuss matters of larger concern, he tells Speaker Om Birla.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Thursday wrote a letter to Speaker Om Birla, seeking his permission to take up the issue of vaccination.

The PAC usually examines reports submitted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) to Parliament and other important issues related to public accounts.

Mr. Chowdhury strongly argued that the committee should be allowed to discuss matters of larger concern so that the government can act on its recommendations.

“There have been numerous occasions in the past where, with the permission or the direction of the Hon’ble Speaker, the PAC has met and taken up matters of larger concern for discussion, deliberation and making observations and recommendations thereon to the government to act upon,” he said.

“Today, the policy towards vaccinating the people for tackling the pandemic has become central and of utmost importance. As the lives and livelihood of the people are dependant on an effective “vaccination policy”, I would request you to kindly permit the PAC to meet on the subject the representatives of the government ie, the Ministry of Health, ICMR and others concerned [By any mode either physical or virtual, depending upon the COVID situation.]”