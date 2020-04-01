National

COVID-19 | All SC judges donate ₹50,000 each to PM-CARES fund

All the Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde, have contributed ₹50,000 each to the PM-CARES fund to aid the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, Justice N.V. Ramana, the senior-most judge after the CJI, had donated ₹1 lakh each to the PM-CARES fund and the funds of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers.

“I thank the Honourable Judges of the Supreme Court for this exemplary and inspiring gesture. Their contribution to PM-CARES will strengthen the efforts to fight COVID-19,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Former Chief Justice of India and former Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam has also donated ₹1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

