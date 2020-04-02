COVID-19 | Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots

Air India on Thursday temporarily suspended the contracts of around 200 pilots, who were re-employed after retirement, as all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended in the country till April 14 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said.
“Since almost all the planes have been grounded and the carrier’s revenues have taken a significant fall during the last few weeks, the airline has decided to temporarily suspend the contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after their retirement,” said the official.
The national carrier has already cut the allowances of all employees, except cabin crew, by 10% for the next three months in order to save money amid the pandemic.
