COVID-19 | Air India cancels flights to Canada

23 April 2021 13:52 IST

Air India announced on April 23 its decision to cancel all flights to Toronto and Vancouver after Canada banned flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

“Flights to Vancouver stand cancelled from April 25 to May 21 and to Toronto from April 24 to May 22,” the airline said on Twitter.

In the past one week, several countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from India including the U.K., U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore and UAE.

Canada’s ban, however, doesn’t apply to cargo flights to ensure continued shipment of vaccines, personal protective equipment and other essential goods.