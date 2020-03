COVID-19: Air India asks fliers to follow protocol

Air India has asked passengers who travelled on February 25 with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, to follow the Union Health Ministry protocols. The Ministry had asked the crew who had flown with the person to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days.

“This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb’ 20,” Air India tweeted. “One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus.”

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that six cases with “high-viral load” were detected during sample testing in Agra and these people had been kept in isolation.

The six people had come in contact with a 45-year-old patient from Delhi, whose case came to light on Monday, and they include his family members.

According to government sources, the man, who is a resident of Mayur Vihar, had visited them in Agra. The six have been kept in isolation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and their samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for confirmation.