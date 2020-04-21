COVID-19 | After one tests positive, 100 families self-isolate at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Over a 100 families went on self-isolation within the President’s Estate, where Rashtrapati Bhavan is located, after one person tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Confirming the news to The Hindu, the senior official said the main Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Ram Nath Kovind and his family stays, has not been affected.

In the third week of March, President Kovind too decided to strictly follow the Health Ministry’s protocol after one Lok Sabha member, who was part of a delegation of MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan invited by President Kovind for a breakfast meeting, announced self-quarantine on March 19.

BJP MP from Dholpur Dushyant Singh went into self-isolation following reports that guests who had earlier attended a private party in Lucknow hotel had tested positive, including playback singer Kanika Kapoor.

In the past one month, said officials, Rashtrapati Bhavan had not only followed strict social distancing norms but also official meetings such as the Governor’s meet were conducted through video conferencing.

Also read: President Ram Nath Kovind on the coronavirus pandemic