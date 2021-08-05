COVID-19: Adar Poonawalla announces financial support to cover quarantine costs for students travelling abroad

Pune:

05 August 2021 12:42 IST

With Covishield yet to be cleared by the drug regulators of some countries across the globe, Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said that he would support students with additional costs they were likely to incur while travelling abroad despite being vaccinated.

“Dear students travelling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve COVISHIELD as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside ₹10 crores for this, apply below for financial support if needed,” said Mr. Poonawalla in a tweet.

The #UnlockEducation scheme recently announced on NDTV seeks to provide financial help for Indian students studying abroad.

“I remain fully committed to helping Indian students’ quarantine in the United Kingdom on arrival for their higher studies. The new Amber List rules make it clear that Indian students will still need to quarantine, albeit at a place of their choosing. They may, therefore, still incur substantial costs I have made a personal contribution of ₹10 crore (£1 million),” Mr. Poonawalla said, announcing his philanthropic gesture.

In all, 16 of the 27 European Union countries, including France and Germany, recognise Covishield, the Indian-manufactured version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine which has been approved by the World Health Organisation.