COVID-19: Active cases increase to 3,22,327

People stand in a queue to get themselves registered before receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, on August 24, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on August 25.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 3,25,12,366 and the death toll climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.99% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.67 %, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,776 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.


