COVID-19 | Active cases in India dip to 7,918

November 15, 2022 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

India recorded 474 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 6, 2020, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,67,398, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on November 15.

The active cases further declined to 7,918, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,533 with one fatality being reported from Gujarat, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The country had reported 354 cases on April 6, 2020.

The active cases comprise 0.02% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.79%, according to the Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,27,724 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 219.81 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.