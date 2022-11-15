  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19 | Active cases in India dip to 7,918

The death toll climbed to 5,30,533 with one fatality being reported from Gujarat, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

November 15, 2022 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India recorded 474 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 6, 2020, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,67,398, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on November 15.

The active cases further declined to 7,918, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,533 with one fatality being reported from Gujarat, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The country had reported 354 cases on April 6, 2020.

The active cases comprise 0.02% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.79%, according to the Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,27,724 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the Ministry's website, 219.81 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

Related Topics

vaccines / Coronavirus / health / health treatment / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.