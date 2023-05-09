ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 | Active cases in India dip to 22,742

May 09, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - New Delhi

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

PTI

A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

India has recorded 1,331 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 22,742 from 25,178, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 9.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Of hope and vigilance: announcement that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a global health emergency

“At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76%,” the Ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
With COVID-19 ‘over’, applying the lessons learnt

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,18,351, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US