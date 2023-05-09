HamberMenu
COVID-19 | Active cases in India dip to 22,742

May 09, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19, in Mumbai.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

India has recorded 1,331 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 22,742 from 25,178, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 9.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

“At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76%,” the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,18,351, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

