COVID-19 | Active cases in country decrease to 33,232

May 05, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - New Delhi

The death toll has increased to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

PTI

Health care workers show swab samples for COVID-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Jammu. (Representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: PTI

India has recorded 3,611 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 33,232 from 36,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 5.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,64,289).

“The active cases now comprise 0.07% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74%,” the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to                 4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

